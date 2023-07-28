X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; actor Matthew McConaughey.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidates; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump.

