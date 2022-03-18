Hamburger icon
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.

“Fox News Sunday” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

