Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

