BreakingNews
Cincinnati police: Driver arrested in death of UC student, CJ grad
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell, Scott; Kevin Anderson, mayor of Fort Myers, Florida; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell, Rubio, Scott.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Criswell; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

In Other News
1
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
2
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
3
Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US
4
Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits
5
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top