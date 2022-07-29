dayton-daily-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Manchin; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Toomey; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Tudor Dixon, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan.

