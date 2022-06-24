BreakingNews
Ohio impact: ‘Heartbeat Bill’ is now law, attorney general says
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 38 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Abrams; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

In Other News
1
Emotional Freeman given ovation, ring in return to Atlanta
2
Ryder Cup redux: Harrington leads Stricker in US Senior Open
3
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
4
Airline merger: Frontier sweetens offer for Spirit Airlines
5
Nevada counties review election results amid false claims
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top