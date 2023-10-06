Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, and his wife, Casey.
