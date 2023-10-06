BreakingNews
Recruit in critical condition after truck crashes into cruiser on Route 4 ID’d

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
55 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, and his wife, Casey.

In Other News
1
Ben Griffin has season-best 63 to lead Sanderson Farms in Mississippi
2
New Mexico congressional map that was approved by Democrats can stand...
3
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on...
4
Neck hold used on Elijah McClain emerges as focal point in officers'...
5
Hyo Joo Kim maintains 2-shot lead in Ascendant LPGA, with resurgent...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top