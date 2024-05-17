Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Victoria Nuland, a former top State Department official in the Biden administration; Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for the America First Policy Institute.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump.

