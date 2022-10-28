dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

In Other News
1
Clark sad to see no US-born Black players in World Series
2
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
3
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows
4
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
5
Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sex assault response
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top