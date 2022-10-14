dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Buttigieg; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; the nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Joe O'Dea, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

In Other News
1
5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement
2
Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont
3
Los Angeles mystery: Who taped meeting with racist comments?
4
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett
5
Police: 15-year-old boy kills 5 in Raleigh shooting rampage
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top