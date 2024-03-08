Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warnock; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Democratic candidate for governor.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

In Other News
1
Program that allows 30,000 migrants from 4 countries into the US each...
2
Man accused of firing gun from scaffolding during Jan. 6 Capitol riot...
3
New Jersey high school asks court to overturn game it lost on blown...
4
Lead-tainted cinnamon has been recalled. Here's what you should know
5
Maryland upsets No. 4 Ohio State 82-61 in Big Ten Tournament to seize...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top