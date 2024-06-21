Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Mitch Landrieu, national co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien; former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
In Other News
1
Escape from killer New Mexico wildfire was 'absolute sheer terror,’...
2
FEMA is ready for an extreme hurricane and wildfire season, but money...
3
Fake elector case in Nevada dismissed over venue question, state...
4
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got...
5
Trump lawyers in classified files case challenge prosecutor's...