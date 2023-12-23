Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
24 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Panel discussion on national issues.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

In Other News
1
Authorities knew Maine shooter was a threat but felt confronting him...
2
San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of...
3
Oregon State, Washington State affiliate with West Coast Conference for...
4
Gaza war's staggering toll reaches a grim milestone: 20,000 dead
5
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, says he doesn't...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top