Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan; Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Previous appearances over the years by Joe Biden in NBC interviews.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Nashville, Tennessee, Mayor John Cooper; Frank Figliuzzi, FBI's former assistant director for counterintelligence; Govs. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hogan; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Whitmer; Reps.-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Cor Bush, D-Mo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing coronavirus testing.

