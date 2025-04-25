Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; former national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.
In Other News
1
Trump administration to investigate New York's funding threat over Long...
2
PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo remain atop Zurich...
3
Trump calls for Ukraine and Russia to meet for 'very high level' talks...
4
Jayson Tatum back in Celtics' starting lineup for Game 3 at Orlando...
5
Thousands gather in New Mexico for the largest powwow in North America