Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

In Other News
1
Biden, Meloni meet on sidelines of G7 summit but one notable matter...
2
The fizz is gone: Atlanta's former Coca-Cola museum demolished for...
3
The RNC is launching a massive effort to monitor voting. Critics say it...
4
Who is Alex Jones? The conspiracist and dietary supplement salesman...
5
US-built pier in Gaza is facing its latest challenge — whether the UN...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top