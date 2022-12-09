Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

BreakingNews
Public Health urges parents to vaccinate children against measles amid outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser in the Trump White House; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

