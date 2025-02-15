Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Tom Homan, the White House border czar; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Reps. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.
