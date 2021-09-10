dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

In Other News
1
Woman is 2nd to admit role in death of 8 members of a family
2
No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open
3
Russia complains of 'election interference' to US ambassador
4
CONMEBOL, Klopp and Nagelsmann decry biennial World Cup push
5
US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top