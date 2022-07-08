dayton-daily-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

