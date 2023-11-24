Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

In Other News
1
Family lunch, some shopping, a Christmas tree lighting: President Joe...
2
Pete Carroll sounds fed up with Seahawks' broken offense and knows a...
3
Retailers offer bigger Black Friday discounts to lure hesitant shoppers...
4
NHL prevents Fleury from wearing a special mask for the Wild's Native...
5
'Adopt an axolotl' campaign launches in Mexico to save iconic species...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top