X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Warren; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Warren; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

In Other News
1
Leishman rides hot putter to lead at LIV Golf in Tucson
2
'I’M BACK!': Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement
3
St. Patrick's Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
4
State voter fraud system fractures as Republicans opt out
5
Pegues, Furman hoping to extend March Madness stay
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top