BreakingNews
Marijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensary among first recreational sellers in Ohio

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Finer; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Paul Beckett, assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

In Other News
1
A North Carolina Republican who mocked women for abortions runs ad with...
2
Léon Marchand captures 4th Olympic swimming gold, setting off a party...
3
Federal judge rules that Florida’s transgender health care ban...
4
Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition's headquarters as...
5
Florida flooding emergency declared as tropical threat draws near
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top