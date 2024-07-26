Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

In Other News
1
Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a...
2
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
3
For Ukrainian athletes, joy mixes with sorrow at the Paris Olympics
4
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula helps break team huddle in latest sign of her...
5
A tanker plane crash has killed a firefighting pilot in Oregon as...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top