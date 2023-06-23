X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Klobuchar; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

In Other News
1
Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job...
2
NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the...
3
Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief...
4
Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian...
5
Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy share the Travelers lead at...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top