Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; radio host Charlamagne tha God.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sanders; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
