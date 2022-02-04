Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Wally Adeyemo, deputy treasury secretary; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

In Other News
1
China says US should do more to reduce North Korea tensions
2
GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters
3
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
4
Clippers, Blazers exchange 5 players in trade
5
Maguire, Alex share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top