BreakingNews
New Dayton-area homeless count down from record-high 2023 totals

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
16 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

In Other News
1
Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter...
2
AP source: Jets acquire 2-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from...
3
Former US Sen. Joe Lieberman remembered as 'mensch' who bridged...
4
Could tugboats have helped avert the bridge collapse tragedy in...
5
UNLV releases video of campus shooter killed by police after 3...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top