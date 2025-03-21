Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House border czar Tom Homan; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John Curtis, R-Utah.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Education Secretary Linda McMahon; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Judge vows to determine if Trump ignored order blocking...
2
Ole Miss holds off frantic UNC comeback to beat Tar Heels 71-64 in NCAA...
3
A dump of JFK-related records reveals past CIA secrets but also some...
4
Trump administration cuts legal help for migrant children traveling...
5
Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes