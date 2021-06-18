dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World | Updated 37 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sanders; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; state Del. Danica Roem, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top