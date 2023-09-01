Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of “The Last Politician,” about Joe Biden's presidency.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Raimondo; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

