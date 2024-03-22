Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
34 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

In Other News
1
Reese, LSU overcome sloppy play to top Rice 70-60 in women's NCAA...
2
Hundreds of thousands of financial aid applications need to be fixed...
3
Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid, Islamic State...
4
Deaths of dog walker, 83, and resident of a remote cabin possibly tied...
5
MLB launches investigation into Shohei Ohtani interpreter Ippei...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top