Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

