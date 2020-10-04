X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World | 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior adviser; Kate Bedingfield, Biden deputy campaign manager

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Jennifer Palmieri, communicators director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign;

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser Robert O'Brien; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO LabCorp.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Symone Sanders, adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Whitmer; Rick Gates, deputy chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Fox News Sunday” — Steve Cortes, Trump campaign senior adviser; Dr. Tom Inglesby, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

