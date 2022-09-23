dayton-daily-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — British Prime Minister Liz Truss; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

