Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.

In Other News
1
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios...
2
Henrik Lundqvist tops goalie-heavy Hockey Hall of Fame class set for...
3
Moody's lowers US credit outlook, though keeps triple-A rating
4
FBI seized phones, iPad from New York Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of...
5
Live updates | Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top