Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.
