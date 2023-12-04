Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves the nation’s parliament after last week’s failed coup

The order referred to the “seriousness,” of the shootout which started in the capital, Bissau, between members of the Presidential Palace Battalion and the National Guard as the former tried to rearrest two ministers released from custody while being investigated for alleged corruption.

Guinea-Bissau’s semi-presidential system limits the president’s powers by allowing the majority party in the parliament to appoint the Cabinet. As a result, the National Guard — which is under the Ministry of Interior — is largely controlled by the opposition-dominated parliament.

Tensions have also remained between Embalo and a coalition of opposition groups that won the majority in Guinea-Bissau's parliament in June, more than one year after the president dissolved the parliament.