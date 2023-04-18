Gun safety demonstrators carry caskets to Tennessee Capitol

The fatal shooting of six people at a Nashville private school last month kicked off a stream of calls for changes to Tennessee's gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons, tougher background checks and a "red flag" law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee has urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. So far, the Republican supermajority has refused.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both Democrats, returned to the GOP-dominated General Assembly last week after being ousted for their role in a pro-gun control demonstration from the House floor. The episode has turned Tennessee into a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy and pressured lawmakers to address gun control in a state known for its lax firearm regulations.