Gun salutes mark death of UK's Prince Philip

At the queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife’s “liege man of life and limb” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children — Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Members of the public left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday, ignoring appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh, I think everyone’s in shock,” Maureen Field, a 67-year-old Staines resident, said. “ I think everyone would like to pay their respects. Because of the virus, a lot of people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted a very private time with his family to say their goodbyes. So, we’ve all got to respect that.”

Associated Press Writer James Brooks contributed

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas

