Gunman charged with killing protester in Portland, Oregon

One of the wounded was shot in the neck and is paralyzed from the neck down, Mota said. Two people were shot multiple times, including one of them in the abdomen, and the fourth wounded person was shot in the arm.

Smith's roommate, Kristine Christenson, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Smith often criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 mask requirement, crime in the neighborhood and homeless people living near the park by their apartment.

Friends and relatives said Knightly was well-known for helping people in the city's active protest movement.

Her friend Kathleen Saadat told the The Oregonian/OregonLive that Knightly was dedicated to acting on her values of justice and fairness.

“She was a warm, giving and kind person who spent time trying to think of things she could do to make the world better and to make herself better in the world,” Saadat said.

Knightly’s wife, Katherine Knapp, said Knightly first got involved in racial justice protests after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

Police have described an “extremely chaotic scene” Saturday at Normandale Park, in northeast Portland where the shooting happened. Police say there was a confrontation between an armed area resident and protesters, some of whom were also armed.

Authorities said most people left the scene without talking to officers.

Social media flyers show that at the same time as the shooting, a march was planned for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis.

Portland saw months of nightly protests in 2020 that often spiraled into violence following the murder by police of Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland became the center of the movement to defund the police, but the sustained protests in the city have largely faded away.

The city is now dealing with a plague of gun violence.

Last year was marked by record-high gun violence in Portland. Police and city officials say the increase in violence, which disproportionally affected Portland’s Black community, was fueled by gang-related arguments, drug deals gone wrong and disputes among homeless people. The situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, economic hardships and mental health crises.

Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

Caption Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura Caption Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

