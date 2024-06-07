Gunmen open fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus, killing 1 and wounding another

The director of the regional campus where the shooting occurred, Pedro Samaniego, did not witness the shooting, but was on campus.

Samaniego said a man approached a group of six first-year students around 11 a.m. and opened fire without saying a word.

One student died at the scene and another was shot and wounded as the students were fleeing. The gunman then hopped a fence and escaped, he said.

“We don't have any detail about the (shooter), only that he came in and shot the student and the kids went running and the wounded (student) was shot right in the gluteus,” he said. “Then the person jumped the fence and took off.”

But later, police Deputy Commission Héctor Delgado, who is the chief in the Veraguas area, said in a video circulated by the National Police that there had been two shooters who arrived in car before opening fire.

Prosecutor Héctor Navarro said in a recorded statement that no suspects had yet been identified.

The wounded student was hospitalized.

A law enforcement official who requested anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing investigation said that no one was in custody.

The regional prosecutor’s office said via X that it was investigating a homicide on the campus.