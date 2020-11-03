Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Police searched 18 properties as well as the suspect's apartment, detaining 14 people associated with the assailant who are being questioned, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

“Yesterday's attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. “It was an attack out of hatred — hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity.”

The attacker, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, according to Nehammer. Before the attack he posted a photograph on a social media account showing him posing with the rifle and machete, Nehammer said.

Fejzulai was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 but was granted early release in December.

“The fact is that the terrorist managed to deceive the judicial system's deradicalization program” to secure his release, Nehammer said, adding that the system should be reevaluated.

He also said that an attempt to strip the suspect of his Austrian citizenship had failed for lack of enough evidence. In North Macedonia, Interior Ministry spokesman Toni Angelovski said authorities there would cooperate with Austrian police.

Fejzulai’s lawyer in the 2019 case, Nikolaus Rast, told public broadcaster ORF that his client had seemed “completely harmless” at the time.

“He was a young man who was searching for his place in society, who apparently went to the wrong mosque, ended up in the wrong circles,” Rast said.

Fejzulai’s family “wasn’t strictly religious at all; the family wasn’t radical,” Rast added. “I still remember that the family couldn’t believe what had happened with their son.”

Authorities worked well into Tuesday to determine whether there were any other attackers, with some 1,000 police officers on duty in the city. People in Vienna were urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday, and children did not have to go to school.

By mid-afternoon, investigators sifting through copious video evidence had found “no indication of a second perpetrator,” Nehammer said. “But because the evaluation is not yet concluded, we cannot yet say conclusively how many perpetrators are responsible for the crime.”

For the time being, an elevated security level will remain in place in Vienna along with a reinforced police presence, he said. The country held a minute of silence at midday Tuesday, accompanied by the tolling of bells in the capital, and the government ordered three days of official mourning, with flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff.

The shooting began shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a monthlong coronavirus lockdown, which started at midnight.

Nine minutes later, it was over, Nehammer said.

Alois Schroll, an Austrian lawmaker and the mayor of the town of Ybbs, said he had just arrived at a nearby restaurant when the shooting began. He said he “saw many, many people running with their hands up high, they were in a panic and screaming.”

Police "sealed off the entire restaurant," Schroll, 52, told The Associated Press. “People inside the restaurant were in shock, there were several women who were crying. And it wasn’t until shortly before 1 a.m., that police finally let us out of the restaurant."

Schroll said he wasn't allowed back to his apartment because the area was still blocked off — and so he spent hours wandering the streets.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person shoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window near the city’s main synagogue.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

The attack drew swift condemnation and assurances of support from leaders around Europe, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has experienced three terror attacks in recent weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. U.S. President Donald Trump also condemned "yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”

___

Moulson reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber and David Rising contributed from Berlin, and Konstantin Testorides contributed from Skopje, North Macedonia.

A police officer patrols in front of an entrance of a car parking with broken glasses after a shooting, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

After a shooting an armed police officers patrols on a street at the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A man carries a wreath as he walks past police officers in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Austrian ambassador Michael Linhart , who has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, after signing a condolence book for victims of the Vienna attack, at the Austrian embassy to France in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron signed a condolence book at the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Tuesday, in French and German. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) Credit: Christophe Petit Tesson Credit: Christophe Petit Tesson

After a shooting armed police officers guard the synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Police officers guard the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Roses lay besides a candle in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, right, and President Alexander van der Bellen lay down a wreath in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

After a shooting armed police officers patrol on a street at the scene in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A police officer stay in position at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn't immediately be confirmed. Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.(Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Police officers stay in position at stairs named 'Theodor Herzl Stiege' near a synagogue after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn't immediately be confirmed. Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.(Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Following gunfire on people enjoying a last evening out before lockdown, police patrol at the scene in Vienna, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak