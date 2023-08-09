BreakingNews
Woman killed in German Twp. crash that injured child, 2 others ID’d

Gunmen attack police guarding polio team in northwest Pakistan and kill 1 officer

Police say gunmen have attacked police officers providing security for polio vaccination workers during a door-to-door campaign in northwest Pakistan, killing one of them
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
X

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen attacked police officers providing security for polio vaccination workers during a door-to-door campaign in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing one of them before fleeing the scene, police said.

The attack occurred in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the third day of a weeklong anti-polio drive to vaccinate 2.7 million children in the province, according to Nasit Shah, a local police official.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan's anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence.

Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, and Pakistan has said it will continue anti-polio campaigns to ensure the eradication of polio.

In Other News
1
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities kills 9...
2
Pakistani court seeks 'government response' over Imran Khan's...
3
Ohio's Issue 1 would have made protecting abortion rights harder. Data...
4
US goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal
5
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top