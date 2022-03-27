Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, praised the attack as a “heroic operation.”

Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot. An Israeli official said two members of the Israeli Border Police counterterrorism unit were in a restaurant near the attack, ran out and killed the assailants.

The Israeli rescue service MADA confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously. It released videos showing large numbers of police cars and ambulances in the area.

Following last week’s attack, Israeli officials voiced concerns about a possible rise in violence ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when religious tensions are often heightened. Last year, clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protesters during Ramadan boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Caption Israeli police stand next to a body of a victim as they inspect the scene of a shooting attack In Hadera, Israel, Sunday, March 27, 2022. A pair of gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials. The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them "terrorists," the term usually used for Arab assailants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

