dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gunmen kill 2 in raid on Nigerian army school in northwest

Nation & World
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Authorities in northwestern Nigeria say two military personnel have been killed after gunmen raided a military school

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a military training school in northwestern Nigeria early Tuesday, killing two military personnel and abducting another, an army spokesman said.

Bashir Jajira said the gunmen entered a residential area at the Nigerian Defense Academy in Kaduna state but did not provide further details on how the assailants gained access to the base. Efforts were underway to rescue the hostage, he said.

The attack comes amid mounting violence in Kaduna state, where already three mass school abductions have taken place this year alone including one near the military school in Afaka.

The increase in crime has been attributed to bandits, though some observers fear there may be links between the attackers in Kaduna and the Islamic extremist groups in northeastern Nigeria.

Boarding schools have been frequent targets of abductions for ransom in the northwest, though attacks on military bases are more rare.

In Other News
1
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
2
The Latest: School outbreaks force switch to hybrid models
3
Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses
4
Earlier diabetes tests recommended for overweight US adults
5
Daily new COVID-19 cases in Israel approach January peak
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top