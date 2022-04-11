dayton-daily-news logo
Gunmen kill family of 8 near Mexico City

1 hour ago
Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the shootings occurred in the township of Tultepec, just north of the capital.

The shootings happened between late Sunday and early Monday. Seven people died at the scene, and one woman died late at a hospital.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive, but Tultepec is known for its fireworks workshops, both legal and illegal.

