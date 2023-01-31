Gunn's new DC slate features Superman, Supergirl and Batman

Also coming is “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” based on Tom King's comics, and a big-screen standalone for the Swamp Thing. The all-women island birthplace of Wonder Woman will also be the setting of a drama series titled “Paradise Lost.” Some series will mix animated and live-action interpretations of DC characters. The animated “Creature Commandos," the first season of which was written by Gunn, features Davis' Waller and a black ops team, while the live-action “Waller” will star Davis and be written by Christal Henry ("Watchman" ) and Jeremy Carver ("Supernatural"). The planned series “Lanterns” will feature multiple Green Lanterns.

Gunn first came to DC after directing Marvel's well-regarded “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. When the Walt Disney Co. temporarily dropped Gunn, he jumped to DC and made the supervillain film “The Suicide Squad,” a kind of blockbuster do-over that followed David Ayer's much-maligned “Suicide Squad." He and the veteran producer Safran came aboard with several upcoming DC films already on their way to theaters, including “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (out March 17), “The Flash" (out June 16) and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 25).

In a taped video message post on social media, Gunn pledged that the new DC Universe will be characterized by filmmaker freedom and distinctive narratives.

“I knew that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that's very different,” Gunn said. “One of the things that's very important for me in all of these movies and TV series is that the director's vision and the vision of the writers and all of the creators is unique and something special. Storytelling is always king. That's all that matters to us.”