Gut-Behrami claims 1st WCup GS win in 6 years; Shiffrin 13th

“I think here my best place was like 19th place and I usually always struggle with the wind, I don’t have a great feeling on the snow,” Gut-Behrami said.

“But today I was just free and I’m happy that already at the beginning of the season I’m able to ski that way. It’s great, it’s a good way to start the season.”

Shiffrin — who won the two season-opening slalom races last weekend — was 1.4 seconds back on home snow, and the passionate crowd will be expecting more on Sunday.

While Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.

Shiffrin had finishes of second, third, fourth and fifth in giant slaloms in Killington but has won all five World Cup slaloms held there.

She will be favorite to make it six out of six in the slalom on Sunday. It would be Shiffrin’s 50th World Cup win in that discipline. No other skier has won more titles in a single competition than the 27-year-old Shiffrin.

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

