Gwendoline Christie does audio for Brian Selznick novel

FILE - Actress Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019. Christie will narrate Brian Selznick’s upcoming “Kaleidoscope,” releasing Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Actress Gwendoline Christie attends HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019. Christie will narrate Brian Selznick’s upcoming “Kaleidoscope,” releasing Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest adventure for “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie is the audiobook for one of publishing's most imaginative storytellers, Brian Selznick.

Selznick's “Kaleidoscope,” the latest work from the author of “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” comes out Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio, which will feature Christie's narration and music from Obie winner Robert Een. Scholastic is billing the book as “a multi-layered and spellbinding story about love, loss and friendship.”

Christie added her own superlatives Thursday, saying in a statement that she found the book “captivating, wildly imaginative and thrillingly phantasmagorical.”

"Let him gently take you by the hand on this sensitive multilayered journey through time, space, and emotion. Brian makes us realize the magic in simply being human," said Christie, also known for her roles in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She is scheduled to appear, as Lucifer, in the Netflix series “Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman comic book.

This book cover image released by Scholastic Inc. shows "Kaleidoscope " by Brian Selznick. The book releases on Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio, with "Game of Thrones" actress Gwendoline Christie narrating. (Scholastic Inc. via AP)
This book cover image released by Scholastic Inc. shows "Kaleidoscope " by Brian Selznick. The book releases on Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio, with "Game of Thrones" actress Gwendoline Christie narrating. (Scholastic Inc. via AP)

