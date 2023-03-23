Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Paltrow's attorneys have worked to paint Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of aging rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client. They have not yet called witnesses of their own to testify, but in opening statements previewed for jurors that they plan to call Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and her two children, Moses and Apple.

They have thus far attempted to poke holes in testimony from Sanderson's team of experts and are expected to question his two daughters about their father mentioning Paltrow's fame and an email alluding to footage recorded on a Go Pro camera that hasn't been found or included in evidence. Her team has previously accused Sanderson of suing to exploit Paltrow's wealth and celebrity. She is the Oscar-winning star of "Shakespeare in Love" and founder-CEO of the beauty and wellness company Goop.

